Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 402,929 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 110,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

