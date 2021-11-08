The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.41% of The Ensign Group worth $210,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.