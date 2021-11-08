MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,062,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

