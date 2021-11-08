MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $178.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

