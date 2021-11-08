MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $2,789,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 222.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameren by 60.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 436.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

