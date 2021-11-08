Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

