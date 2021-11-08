Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.83% of Landstar System worth $231,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 358.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 325.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.85 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

