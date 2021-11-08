Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 284,402 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.00% of Selective Insurance Group worth $244,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

