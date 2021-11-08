South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in South State were worth $251,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

