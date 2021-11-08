Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614,434 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $237,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $127.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.