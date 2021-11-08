Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $265.34 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of DuPont de Nemours worth $265,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

