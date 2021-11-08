Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1,443.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $113.66 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

