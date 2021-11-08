Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 224,436 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

