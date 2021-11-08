Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 82,370 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 62.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of TER stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

