Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,607 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.