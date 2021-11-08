Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Amdocs worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

