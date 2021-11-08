1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,207 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $158.23 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $175.43.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

