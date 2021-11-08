Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 206.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,888 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

