1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 72,300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $355.20 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $245.96 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

