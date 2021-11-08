Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Insulet by 91,480.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $308.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.12. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $323.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.