Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $83.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

