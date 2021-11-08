Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

