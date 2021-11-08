Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

