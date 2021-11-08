Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $144.43

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.