Energycoin (ENRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $80,401.94 and approximately $25.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 47% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00038159 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00025062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005478 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

