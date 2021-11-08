WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
