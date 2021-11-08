WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.