Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bally’s (BALY)

10/27/2021 – Bally’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Bally’s was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Bally’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

10/19/2021 – Bally’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

10/11/2021 – Bally’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

9/27/2021 – Bally’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

9/14/2021 – Bally’s is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 702,620 shares during the period.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

