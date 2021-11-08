CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of CarGurus worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,103,978. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

