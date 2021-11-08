Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

