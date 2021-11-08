Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 70,076 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,076 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

