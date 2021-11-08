Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 354,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.