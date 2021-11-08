CBC.network 1-Day Volume Tops $348,802.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $348,802.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00234779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00096513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.