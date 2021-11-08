Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $90.05 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00320306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,711,652,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,847,344 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

