eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.13) – (0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.64 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

EHTH stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. eHealth has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

