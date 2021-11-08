AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cable One worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

CABO opened at $1,767.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,868.18. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

