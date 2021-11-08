Bank of America Corp DE Has $80.31 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.49% of Maximus worth $80,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMS opened at $86.27 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.