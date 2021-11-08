Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.40. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap One stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.09 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

