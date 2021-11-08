Amalgamated Bank Acquires 28,801 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,500.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

CSGP stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

