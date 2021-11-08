Amalgamated Bank Acquires 10,902 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.