UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

