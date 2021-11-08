Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

