State Street Corp Purchases 128,243 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State Street Corp raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,243 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $82,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.