FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

