Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $17.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

