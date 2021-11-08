1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $441,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

