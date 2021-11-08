Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 197,596 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.