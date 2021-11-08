Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 197,596 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 13.15 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 12.63 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

