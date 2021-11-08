Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.