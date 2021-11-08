Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $41.06 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

