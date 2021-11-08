Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 235,620 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,620 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 206.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 666,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.