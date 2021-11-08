Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Twilio were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $310.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.20. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.